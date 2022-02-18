New Video Offers a Deep Look Inside the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Disney shared a new look at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which opens in less than two weeks at Walt Disney World. This new video gives us our first look at many areas of the Halcyon, the ship you’ll be boarding during your stay at this immersive new resort.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering developed Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars history in which they’re set.

history in which they’re set. Collaborating with Lucasfilm, they created the Halcyon starcruiser, the setting for this new two-night immersive adventure that takes us deeper into the tales of that galaxy far, far away.

In the video below, you’ll learn more about the ship and its story from Imagineer Travis Finstein and Matt Martin from Lucasfilm Franchise Content & Strategy:

The story goes that the Halcyon has been restored to its former glory, the way it looked during its earliest voyages across the galaxy.

The very first planet the Halcyon visited was Batuu, and so guests will be recreating that first voyage when they travel to Batuu.

The events of your stay aboard the Galactic Starcruiser are set between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker , giving plenty of opportunities for fun story moments, including a meeting between Rey and Kylo Ren.

and , giving plenty of opportunities for fun story moments, including a meeting between Rey and Kylo Ren. Feinstein and Martin also talk about how the storyline of the Halcyon ties in with expanded media, including the Halcyon Legacy comic series and the book Mission to Disaster, part of The High Republic range of stories.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens March 1st at the Walt Disney World Resort!