Book Review – Avon Starros Gets Kidnapped by the Nihil in “Star Wars: The High Republic – Mission to Disaster”

by | Feb 15, 2022 9:19 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

At the beginning of January, we witnessed the destruction of Starlight Beacon in Claudia Gray’s adult-targeted novel Star Wars: The High Republic – The Fallen Star. But another book that was released digitally on the same day (and is finally being issued in a hardcover print edition two weeks from now) actually takes place just before those events: the middle-grade novel Star Wars: The High Republic – Mission to Disaster by Justina Ireland (author of last year’s young-adult offering Star Wars: The High Republic – Out of the Shadows).

Mission to Disaster focuses on the young inventor Avon Starros (ancestor of Sana Starros from Marvel’s current-canon run of Star Wars comic books), a brilliant, bright-eyed teenage girl– previously featured in Ireland’s Star Wars: The High Republic – A Test of Courage– who gets kidnapped by the ruthless band of marauders known as the Nihil when they attack the Port Haileap spaceport in their effort to enlist new recruits by force.

Soon, the Jedi Knights stationed aboard Starlight Beacon are made aware of the Nihil assault and of Avon’s disappearance, so her Force-sensitive friends Vernestra Rwoh and Imri Cantaros spring into action, following a series of clues to the planet of Dalna. The Jedi stationed there struggle to assist due to the local population’s mistrust of outsiders, but Vern and Imri are eventually able to deduce that Avon is being held by the Nihil on the other side of the relatively tiny, volcanic planet. Meanwhile, alternating chapters of Mission to Disaster check in on Avon’s situation in captivity, where her genius is discovered by long-lived future bounty hunter Deva Lompop (seen here chronologically a couple hundred years before the War of the Bounty Hunters comic crossover where she made her first appearance) and she is made to work alongside an amoral scientist who has been helping the pirates create their weaponry. Avon quickly realizes that the technological experiments being conducted on Dalna will likely lead to an intentional ecological catastrophe, so she puts a clever plan into motion to sabotage the scientist’s progress until the Jedi can come to the rescue.

This is Justina Ireland’s sixth novel in the Star Wars franchise (all of the junior or young-adult classification), and by now I think she has gone above and beyond proving herself worthy of telling stories in this universe. As an adult reader, I can definitely tell that her stories are by-and-large written with younger audiences in mind, but that doesn’t hurt their narratives almost at all. The prose is crisp and entertaining, and the characters are all well-defined and either likable or deliciously repugnant– depending on their affiliation, of course. I’d say fans of all ages will– as plenty already have– get a kick out of the Jedi protagonists’ efforts to save their friend in this book, chuckling at the amusingly prickly personality of the droid J-6 along the way. We also get to meet some new Jedi personalities like Yacek Sparkburn, pictured above, and even get a cameo appearance by the luxurious Halcyon starcruiser of Walt Disney World’s upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience. The one thing I would note is that if you’re trying to read all of The High Republic in sequential order, it’d probably be best to pick up Mission to Disaster before The Fallen Star, because the former pretty much directly leads into the latter. It’s a fairly quick read compared to some of the older-targeted books in this series, and Ireland has included some key character reveals and plot beats that will be spoiled if you jump ahead like I did. I think the ongoing supply-chain issues may have delayed the physical version’s release, but I believe it was intended to drop– like the digital edition– alongside The Fallen Star at the beginning of the year.

Star Wars: The High Republic – Mission to Disaster will become available in print form on Tuesday, March 1, but is available for pre-order right now.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed