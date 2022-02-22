Winnie the Pooh Home Collection Brings the Hundred Acre Wood to Your Favorite Living Space

Transform your child’s creative space into a darling Winnie the Pooh themed escape with the latest Disney collection of decor and accessories for the home.  

What’s Happening:

  • The Hundred Acre Wood is coming to your home with an adorable series of home decor from shopDisney.
  • The Winnie the Pooh Collection was teased back in January and even popped up at the parks; now it’s available online so all guests can enjoy the cute stylings of Pooh and friends.
  • Among the items that make up this delightful assortment are:
    • Canvas Storage Bin
    • Hanging Pocket Storage
    • Rainbow Throw Pillow
    • Fleece Throw
    • Figural Night Light
    • Shelving Unit
    • Wall Display with Clips
  • The collection is decorated in spring colors including soft yellow, pink, red, orange and blue all complimented with Winnie the Pooh, bumble bees, and other character imagery.
  • Whether adding some fun to the nursery or playroom, this cute series will bring the charm of Pooh and Friends to your home. Items in the collection sell for $24.99-$64.99 and are available now on shopDisney.
  • Links to the individual items can be found below.

Winnie the Pooh Canvas Storage Bin Set

Winnie the Pooh Hanging Pockets

Winnie the Pooh Figural Light

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Fleece Throw

Winnie the Pooh Garland Clips

Winnie the Pooh Pillow

Winnie the Pooh Figural Shelving Unit

