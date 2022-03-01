Sebastian Yatra to Perform “Dos Oruguitas” From Disney’s “Encanto” on “Good Morning America” Tomorrow, March 2nd

Tomorrow, March 2nd, Sebastian Yatra will join Good Morning America LIVE in Times Square with a special performance of “Dos Oruguitas” from the Disney film Encanto.
What’s Happening:
- Sebastian Yatra will be performing “Dos Oruguitas” the Academy Award Nominee for Best Original Song Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
- Along with Sebastian Yatra, Good Morning America will feature Damson Idris (Snowfall) and Omari Hardwick (Pieces of Her).
TOMORROW ONLY ON GMA!@SebastianYatra joins us LIVE in Times Square and presents us with a special performance of #DosOruguitas from the hit @DisneyAnimation film #Encanto!#EncantoOnGMA@EncantoMovie @DisneyStudios @DisneyMusic pic.twitter.com/NFkE2rgwVg
— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2022
