Kacey Rohl and Juliana Harkavy Join the Cast of ABC’s “L.A. Law” Reboot Series

ABC’s upcoming revival of L.A. Law has gained two new cast members, Kacey Rohl and Juliana Harkavy, both reported separately by Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Kacey Rohl and Juliana Harkavy, who are both known for their roles in The CW’s Arrow, have been cast in lead roles for ABC’s revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, L.A. Law.
- Rohl will play Sonia Layton, a social justice warrior who works as the office administrator at McKenzie Brackman — but probably has as sharp a legal mind as any of the attorneys on staff.
- Harkavy will play Yvette Cabrera, a savvy attorney and “legal badass” who is pitted against Alana (Hari Nef) in an unexpectedly controversial case that makes headlines. Their courtroom battle is complicated by the fact that they used to be lovers. The unresolved issues of their past relationship cause a lot of friction between these two, but there’s also undeniable sexual chemistry as well. When Yvette is appointed a new partner in Alana’s law firm, their relationship may prove increasingly complicated, to say the least.
- Rohl and Harkavy join original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Johnathan Rollins and Arnie Becker respectively. They also join Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef, Ian Duff and John Harlan Kim who will play new characters in the revival.
- In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases.
- Guggenheim and Mohamed executive produce alongside Hemingway. Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco also executive produce for Steven Bochco Productions with Underwood.