John Harlan Kim Joins Cast of ABC’s “L.A. Law” Reboot Series

ABC is working on a reboot of 1980s series L.A. Law, and the cast has been expanded with the addition of John Harlan Kim, as Deadline reports.

What’s Happening:

Kim joins original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Johnathan Rollins and Arnie Becker respectively. He also joins Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef and Ian Duff

Kim will play Chad Park, an up-and-coming attorney at the firm described as a “shark-in-training” whose ambition sometimes gets ahead of his ethical standards. He’s a brilliant attorney who takes on his very first murder trial and must devise an inventive legal strategy when his client drops a bombshell in open court.

In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases.

Guggenheim and Mohamed executive produce alongside Hemingway. Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco also executive produce for Steven Bochco Productions with Underwood.

