Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan to Host 94th Oscars Nominations Show on February 8th

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced that Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan will host the Oscars Nominations Show on Tuesday, February 8th.
What’s Happening:
- As the studios, actors and networks gear up for award season, ABC has announced the hosts for the 94th Oscars nominations.
- Black-ish star and multi-hypenate professional Tracee Ellis Ross will be joined by actor-comedian Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, The Help) to present this year's group of nominees.
- A special global live stream presentation will be hosted on Tuesday, February 8th, at 5:18 am PT. During the 30 minute broadcast, the duo will reveal nominations across all 23 Academy Award categories (see below).
- The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 and will be televised live on ABC.
Where to Watch the Oscars Nominations:
- On Tuesday, February 8th global audiences can tune in for the live stream revealing this year’s nominees:
- Oscar.com
- Oscars.org
- Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ digital platforms:
- New York and Los Angeles Switch pool ports and satellite downlink feed
- Good Morning America
- ABC News Live
- And other national broadcast and streaming news programs
Academy Awards Categories:
- Actor in a Supporting Role
- Actress in a Supporting Role
- Animated Short Film
- Costume Design
- Live Action Short Film
- Music (Original Score)
- Sound
- Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Actor in a Leading Role
- Actress in a Leading Role
- Animated Feature Film
- Best Picture
- Cinematography
- Directing
- Documentary Feature
- Documentary Short Subject
- Film Editing
- International Feature Film
- Makeup and Hairstyling
- Music (Original Song)
- Production Design
- Visual Effects