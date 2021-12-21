“Encanto,” “West Side Story,” and More Disney Films Named for the 94th Oscars Shortlists

by | Dec 21, 2021 1:50 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 94th Academy Awards, and many Disney related projects are among the nominees.

What’s Happening:

  • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sent out shortlists for 10 of the award categories.
  • Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and concludes on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
  • Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
  • The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 live on ABC.

The categories and nominees are listed below with Walt Disney Company titles bolded.

Documentary Feature:

  • “Ascension”
  • “Attica”
  • “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”
  • “Faya Dayi”
  • “The First Wave”
  • “Flee”
  • “In the Same Breath”
  • “Julia”
  • “President”
  • “Procession”
  • The Rescue
  • “Simple as Water”
  • “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
  • “The Velvet Underground”
  • “Writing with Fire”

Documentary Short Subject:

  • “Águilas”
  • “Audible”
  • “A Broken House”
  • “Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis”
  • “Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker”
  • “Day of Rage”
  • “The Facility”
  • “Lead Me Home”
  • “Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day””
  • “The Queen of Basketball”
  • “Sophie & the Baron”
  • “Takeover”
  • “Terror Contagion”
  • “Three Songs for Benazir”
  • “When We Were Bullies”

International Feature Film:

  • Austria, “Great Freedom”
  • Belgium, “Playground”
  • Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
  • Denmark, “Flee”
  • Finland, “Compartment No. 6”
  • Germany, “I’m Your Man”
  • Iceland, “Lamb”
  • Iran, “A Hero”
  • Italy, “The Hand of God”
  • Japan, “Drive My Car”
  • Kosovo, “Hive”
  • Mexico, “Prayers for the Stolen”
  • Norway, “The Worst Person in the World”
  • Panama, “Plaza Catedral”
  • Spain, “The Good Boss”

Makeup and Hairstyling:

Music (Original Score):

  • “Being the Ricardos”
  • “Candyman”
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Dune”
  • Encanto
  • The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun”
  • “The Green Knight”
  • “The Harder They Fall”
  • “King Richard”
  • The Last Duel
  • “No Time to Die”
  • “Parallel Mothers”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “Spencer”
  • “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Music (Original Song):

  • “So May We Start?” from “Annette”
  • “Down To Joy” from “Belfast”
  • “Right Where I Belong” from “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”
  • “Automatic Woman” from “Bruised”
  • “Dream Girl” from “Cinderella”
  • “Beyond The Shore” from “CODA”
  • “The Anonymous Ones” from “Dear Evan Hansen”
  • “Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”
  • “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”
  • “Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall”
  • “Be Alive” from “King Richard”
  • “No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”
  • “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”
  • “Your Song Saved My Life” from “Sing 2”

Animated Short Film:

  • “Affairs of the Art”
  • “Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice”
  • “Bad Seeds”
  • “Bestia”
  • “Boxballet”
  • “Flowing Home”
  • “Mum Is Pouring Rain”
  • “The Musician”
  • “Namoo”
  • “Only a Child”
  • “Robin Robin”
  • “Souvenir Souvenir”
  • “Step into the River”
  • “Us Again”
  • “The Windshield Wiper”

Live Action Short Film:

  • “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
  • “Censor of Dreams”
  • “The Criminals”
  • “Distances”
  • “The Dress”
  • “Frimas”
  • “Les Grandes Claques”
  • “The Long Goodbye”
  • “On My Mind”
  • “Please Hold”
  • “Stenofonen”
  • “Tala’vision”
  • “Under the Heavens”
  • “When the Sun Sets”
  • “You’re Dead Helen”

Sound:

  • “Belfast”
  • “Dune”
  • “Last Night in Soho”
  • “The Matrix Resurrections”
  • “No Time to Die”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “A Quiet Place Part II”
  • “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
  • “tick, tick…BOOM!”
  • “West Side Story”

Visual Effects:

You can watch the 94th Oscars ceremony live on ABC on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

 
 
