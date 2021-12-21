“Encanto,” “West Side Story,” and More Disney Films Named for the 94th Oscars Shortlists

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 94th Academy Awards, and many Disney related projects are among the nominees.
- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sent out shortlists for 10 of the award categories.
- Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and concludes on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
- Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
- The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 live on ABC.
The categories and nominees are listed below with Walt Disney Company titles bolded.
Documentary Feature:
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”
- “Faya Dayi”
- “The First Wave”
- “Flee”
- “In the Same Breath”
- “Julia”
- “President”
- “Procession”
- “The Rescue”
- “Simple as Water”
- “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
- “The Velvet Underground”
- “Writing with Fire”
Documentary Short Subject:
- “Águilas”
- “Audible”
- “A Broken House”
- “Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis”
- “Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker”
- “Day of Rage”
- “The Facility”
- “Lead Me Home”
- “Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day””
- “The Queen of Basketball”
- “Sophie & the Baron”
- “Takeover”
- “Terror Contagion”
- “Three Songs for Benazir”
- “When We Were Bullies”
International Feature Film:
- Austria, “Great Freedom”
- Belgium, “Playground”
- Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
- Denmark, “Flee”
- Finland, “Compartment No. 6”
- Germany, “I’m Your Man”
- Iceland, “Lamb”
- Iran, “A Hero”
- Italy, “The Hand of God”
- Japan, “Drive My Car”
- Kosovo, “Hive”
- Mexico, “Prayers for the Stolen”
- Norway, “The Worst Person in the World”
- Panama, “Plaza Catedral”
- Spain, “The Good Boss”
Makeup and Hairstyling:
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Cyrano”
- “Dune”
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- “House of Gucci”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “No Time to Die”
- “The Suicide Squad”
- “West Side Story”
Music (Original Score):
- “Being the Ricardos”
- “Candyman”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “Encanto”
- “The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun”
- “The Green Knight”
- “The Harder They Fall”
- “King Richard”
- “The Last Duel”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Parallel Mothers”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Spencer”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Music (Original Song):
- “So May We Start?” from “Annette”
- “Down To Joy” from “Belfast”
- “Right Where I Belong” from “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”
- “Automatic Woman” from “Bruised”
- “Dream Girl” from “Cinderella”
- “Beyond The Shore” from “CODA”
- “The Anonymous Ones” from “Dear Evan Hansen”
- “Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”
- “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”
- “Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall”
- “Be Alive” from “King Richard”
- “No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”
- “Your Song Saved My Life” from “Sing 2”
Animated Short Film:
- “Affairs of the Art”
- “Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice”
- “Bad Seeds”
- “Bestia”
- “Boxballet”
- “Flowing Home”
- “Mum Is Pouring Rain”
- “The Musician”
- “Namoo”
- “Only a Child”
- “Robin Robin”
- “Souvenir Souvenir”
- “Step into the River”
- “Us Again”
- “The Windshield Wiper”
Live Action Short Film:
- “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
- “Censor of Dreams”
- “The Criminals”
- “Distances”
- “The Dress”
- “Frimas”
- “Les Grandes Claques”
- “The Long Goodbye”
- “On My Mind”
- “Please Hold”
- “Stenofonen”
- “Tala’vision”
- “Under the Heavens”
- “When the Sun Sets”
- “You’re Dead Helen”
Sound:
- “Belfast”
- “Dune”
- “Last Night in Soho”
- “The Matrix Resurrections”
- “No Time to Die”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
- “tick, tick…BOOM!”
- “West Side Story”
Visual Effects:
- “Black Widow”
- “Dune”
- “Eternals”
- “Free Guy”
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “The Matrix Resurrections”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
