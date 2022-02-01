Whoopi Goldberg Suspended from “The View” for Two Weeks Due to Controversial Comments on the Holocaust

Following some controversial remarks about the Holocaust, Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from ABC’s The View for two weeks.

What’s Happening:

“So yesterday on our show, I misspoke. I said that the Holocaust wasn’t about race and it was instead about man’s inhumanity to man. But it is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments as I said and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people, as they know, and as you all know because I’ve always done that.”