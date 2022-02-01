Whoopi Goldberg Suspended from “The View” for Two Weeks Due to Controversial Comments on the Holocaust

Following some controversial remarks about the Holocaust, Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from ABC’s The View for two weeks.
- On this Monday’s episode of The View, the co-hosts were discussing a Tennessee school board’s ban of Maus, a nonfiction graphic novel about cartoonist Art Spiegelman’s father’s experience surviving the Holocaust.
- On the topic, Whoopi Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because [the] Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”
- Backlash came almost immediately from social media and multiple Jewish organizations.
- At the top of today’s show, Goldberg said the following:
“So yesterday on our show, I misspoke. I said that the Holocaust wasn’t about race and it was instead about man’s inhumanity to man. But it is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments as I said and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people, as they know, and as you all know because I’ve always done that.”
- This evening, following the broadcast of today’s episode of The View, Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News released a statement noting that Goldberg has been suspended from the show for two weeks.
“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”
