Avengers Campus Marquee Revealed at Walt Disney Studios Paris

Avengers Campus is set to open this summer at Walt Disney Studios Paris, and a new milestone in construction was reached this week, with the installation of the land’s marquee.
What’s Happening:
- Natacha Rafalski, the President of Disneyland Paris, shared an image of the Avengers Campus marquee to her Instagram.
- The marquee looks to be identical to the one that can be found at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus.
- Avengers Campus is set to debut at Walt Disney Studios Park this summer.
- Upon opening, guests will get to experience a version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure as well as an Iron Man-themed coaster (which replaces the previous Rock 'n' Roller Coaster avec Aerosmith).
- The arrival of Avengers Campus will expand the Marvel Universe’s presence at Disneyland Paris following the debut of Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel last year.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Disneyland Paris lights up the night sky with drone technology for their 30th anniversary celebrations, and the park recently released a new video showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the show.
- Check out our photos and video of the brand-new Dream… and Shine Brighter! stage show at Disneyland Paris for the Resort’s 30th anniversary.
- Beloved character and fashion icon Minnie Mouse has debuted her all-new outfit, designed by Stella McCartney, as part of the fun and festivities of Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary Celebration.