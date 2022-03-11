Previews Exclusive Japanese Spider-Man Funko Soda Swings in to Entertainment Earth

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Today a brand-new offering of the small collectibles landed on Entertainment Earth featuring a Previews Exclusive Japanese Spider-Man figure!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A Marvel inspired Funko Soda collectible is now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Donning his signature red and blue suit, the webslinger is here to save New York City Tokyo and keep your other Funko collectibles safe!

Tokyo and keep your other Funko collectibles safe! Guests are limited to one (2) Spider-Man Funko Soda.

Additionally, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variant! Spider-Man may be dressed in the same suit but this time he glows in the dark giving off a brilliant aura that only a super hero could possess!

Please note that Chase Variants are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

This new collectible is available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and is expected to arrive in July 2022. A link to the item can be found below.

Marvel Japanese Spider-Man Vinyl Soda – Previews Exclusive – $16.99

Limited Edition of 20,000 pieces

Funko Soda Fun: