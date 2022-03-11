Previews Exclusive Japanese Spider-Man Funko Soda Swings in to Entertainment Earth

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Today a brand-new offering of the small collectibles landed on Entertainment Earth featuring a Previews Exclusive Japanese Spider-Man figure!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- A Marvel inspired Funko Soda collectible is now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth featuring the Japanese version of the Spider-Man character.
- Donning his signature red and blue suit, the webslinger is here to save
New York CityTokyo and keep your other Funko collectibles safe!
- Guests are limited to one (2) Spider-Man Funko Soda.
- Additionally, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variant! Spider-Man may be dressed in the same suit but this time he glows in the dark giving off a brilliant aura that only a super hero could possess!
- Please note that Chase Variants are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.
- This new collectible is available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and is expected to arrive in July 2022. A link to the item can be found below.
Marvel Japanese Spider-Man Vinyl Soda – Previews Exclusive – $16.99
- Limited Edition of 20,000 pieces
Funko Soda Fun:
- In addition to the awesome Goliath Funko Soda, Disney fans might also be interested in the new Pete collectible that was teased earlier this week (pre-orders are sold out) or the Marvel Carnage Entertainment Earth Exclusive showcasing one of Spider-Man’s symbiote villains.
- Learn more about the awesome Funkos available at Entertainment Earth in Alex’s unboxing video that features several WALL•E Pop! collectibles and a variety of Funko Soda figures.