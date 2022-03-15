Face Coverings No Longer Required for Fully Vaccinated Guests on the Disney Skyliner

Walt Disney World has announced another change to its ever-evolving health and safety policies. As of today, face coverings will be optional aboard the Disney Skyliner for those guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
What’s Happening:
- Although Walt Disney World previously made face coverings options in most areas for fully vaccinated guests, one major exception was aboard Disney transportation.
- Now, however, the Walt Disney World website has been updated to show that masks are optional for vaccinated guests riding the Disney Skyliner.
- Meanwhile, face coverings are still required for all guests ages two and up on Disney buses and monorails.
- Additionally, guests who are not fully vaccinated are still asked to wear face coverings indoors (including restaurants, except when actively eating or drinking while stationary) and on all Disney transportation — including the Disney Skyliner.
A Refresher on Masking Guidelines:
- According to Disney, all face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) should:
- Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material
- Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free
- At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.
- Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with WDW’s existing rules.
Other Recent Health and Safety Updates:
- Walt Disney World recently pulled back from its face covering policy due to COVID-19 numbers declining in the Central Florida area.
- Disneyland in California also lessened their COVID-19 restrictions as well by removing their face covering policy.
- Following updates from the French government, Disneyland Paris has seen a number of policy changes in recent weeks, including the resort no longer requiring visitors to have a Vaccine Pass or Health Pass.
- Here in the United States, it has been less restrictive than other parts of the world. Hong Kong Disneyland is closed due to COVID-19 and is currently scheduled to reopen on April 20, 2022.