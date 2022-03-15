Face Coverings No Longer Required for Fully Vaccinated Guests on the Disney Skyliner

Walt Disney World has announced another change to its ever-evolving health and safety policies. As of today, face coverings will be optional aboard the Disney Skyliner for those guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

What’s Happening:

Although Walt Disney World previously made face coverings options in most areas for fully vaccinated guests, one major exception was aboard Disney transportation.

Now, however, the Walt Disney World website

Meanwhile, face coverings are still required for all guests ages two and up on Disney buses and monorails.

Additionally, guests who are not fully vaccinated are still asked to wear face coverings indoors (including restaurants, except when actively eating or drinking while stationary) and on all Disney transportation — including the Disney Skyliner.

A Refresher on Masking Guidelines:

According to Disney, all face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) should: Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.

Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with WDW’s existing rules

Other Recent Health and Safety Updates:

Walt Disney World recently pulled back from its face covering policy due to COVID-19 numbers declining in the Central Florida area.

Disneyland in California also lessened their COVID-19 restrictions as well by removing their face covering policy.

Following updates from the French government, Disneyland Paris has seen a number of policy changes in recent weeks, including the resort no longer requiring visitors

Here in the United States, it has been less restrictive than other parts of the world. Hong Kong Disneyland is closed