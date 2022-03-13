Disneyland Paris Resort No Longer Requiring Vaccine Pass or Health Pass for Park Entry Starting Tomorrow

Disneyland Paris Resort will no longer require Vaccine Pass or Health Pass for park entry starting tomorrow, March 14th.
- The Disneyland Paris website offers the following update regarding their entry requirements:
- In line with the latest French government guidance, as of Monday, March 14, Vaccine Pass and Health Pass will not be required anymore to access Disneyland Paris.
- Prior to this change, all persons aged 16 and older needed to show a Vaccine Pass in order to access Disneyland Paris.
- For guests aged between 12 and 15, the Health Pass was required for park entry.
- Children under age 12 were not affected by either of these measures.
- This is the latest adjustment after the resort removed the requirement of face coverings earlier this month.
- Similarly, Disneyland and Walt Disney World both removed the requirement for face coverings just last month for fully vaccinated guests. While this includes indoor and outdoor locations, face coverings are still required by all guests aged 2 and up on Disney transportation – which includes Disney buses, monorails and Skyliner.
- For more information about entry requirements, check the Disneyland Paris website before your visit for the latest information on this ever-evolving situation