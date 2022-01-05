Hong Kong Disneyland to Close Yet Again Due to the Surge in Omicron Variant Cases

Hong Kong Disneyland announces it will close yet again due to the widespread Omicron variant and stricter COVID-19 guidelines from the Hong Kong local government.
What’s Happening:
- Hong Kong Disneyland park will be closed temporarily from January 7 – January 20, 2022 this now marks the park’s fifth closure during the pandemic, most recently being a brief closure in November 2021.
- The resort hotels will remain open with adjusted level of services. Service at restaurants and recreation facilities in hotels will be adjusted according to the latest government regulations.
- These arrangements are subject to change with reference to the latest Hong Kong government requirements.
- As Hong Kong is bracing for a fifth wave of infections propelled by the quick-spreading Omicron variant, the territory has reported minimal cases in the past year, but did see its first confirmed local transmission of Omicron on December 31, prompting fears of an outbreak.
- The local government has also placed a two-week ban on flights from eight countries, including the UK and U.S., as it continues to employ a “zero Covid” strategy.
- Certain governments in Asia, notably China and Japan, have been consistent in introducing stricter restrictions as cases of the virus begin to rise. This week, China put two cities into lockdown after detecting a handful of cases.
More Disney Parks News:
- Enjoy shopping with a South Seas flare with the 50th anniversary merchandise from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
- After canceling the event the last two years, The Disneyland Resort has announced the return of Grade Nite this year, once again giving graduates a chance to celebrate their accomplishments at the resort.
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon has reopened at the Walt Disney World Resort after its closure following the pandemic closure of the parks.