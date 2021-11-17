Hong Kong Disneyland Closed Today, November 17, Due to Coronavirus Testing Requirement

At the beginning of this month, Shanghai Disneyland had to close for two days due to local pandemic prevention requirements. Now it seems a similar situation is unfolding at Hong Kong Disneyland, which is closed today, Wednesday, November 17.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland released the following statements on their official website: “In an abundance of caution, Hong Kong Disneyland Park will be closed on November 17 (Wednesday) to ensure relevant Cast Members can complete the (coronavirus) test sooner. Guests who planned to visit the park on November 17 are advised to visit on another day.”

"The government issued a compulsory testing notice requiring any persons who were present at the park at any time during the period from 11:00am to 6:00pm on November 14 (Sunday) to undergo compulsory testing for COVID-19 on or before November 18 (Thursday)."

Because of this government rule, Hong Kong Disneyland was forced to shut down today. No reopening date has specifically been announced, but there is also no note that the park will be closed any other day than today.

Hong Kong's Disneyland was shuttered for five months at the start of the pandemic, but reopened in May 2020, with guests required to book in advance, have temperature checks and wear face masks. The Resort was forced to close multiple other times