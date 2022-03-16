Walt Disney World Cast Members Take Part in the 50 for 50 Disney VoluntEARS Challenge

When Walt Disney World kicked off The World’s Most Magical Celebration at the resort, they shared that Disney VoluntEARS would be bringing all the love, joy and EARidescent excitement of the 50th Anniversary to their Central Florida family, through the 50 for 50 Disney VoluntEARS Challenge.

What’s Happening:

So far, hundreds of VoluntEARS have participated in the challenge – whether donating their time at one of our six recently granted nonprofits, inspiring future storytellers at Otronicon “Paws in the Park,”

Specially themed events are taking place all over, connecting Walt Disney World cast members with communities near and far, while also inviting other Disney employees and fans from across the country to join in celebrating this milestone anniversary, together.

Disney has recently surprised a few Walt Disney World cast members with their EARidescent items and the exciting news that they had completed the challenge by visiting Cast Members at their work locations to celebrate their hard work.

Cast members can even turn their personal or company-sponsored volunteer hours into charitable contributions through Disney VoluntEARS Grants. After volunteering at least ten hours, Disney VoluntEARS have the option to donate $100 to a nonprofit of their choosing – the more volunteer hours completed, the more donations Disney is able to provide on behalf of the cast!

What They’re Saying:

Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort: “I knew our cast would rise to the challenge, but to see that more than 500 VoluntEARS have already completed a part of the challenge in just five months is incredible.”

