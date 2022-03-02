Disney VoluntEARS Inspire Future Storytellers at Otronicon

For over a decade, Walt Disney World cast members have been inspiring STEM storytellers of the future at Otronicon, an event aimed at shining a spotlight on industry achievements and future career opportunities in fields related to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

What’s Happening:

Otronicon brings many children, families, and technology enthusiasts across Central Florida to the Orlando Science Center each year.

More than 90 Disney VoluntEARS hosted six innovative exhibits at this year’s multi-day event, highlighting everything from motion tracking magic to innovative Environmentality efforts and more. One of the exhibits featured was the 3-D Printed Show Coaster, showcasing an important piece of the design and engineering process while also highlighting the evolution of coaster technology over time.

Otronicon isn’t the only STEM-focused event our VoluntEARS get involved with. In fact, our cast members with a background in these fields are currently meeting with students participating in ELEVATE Orlando – a youth mentoring program – to help them learn about exciting career paths in the STEM industry at Disney and beyond.

ELEVATE Orlando recently received a $500,000 grant donation from Disney as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration, and it means the world to continue to invest in these students.

What They’re Saying:

Gregory, Systems Engineer: “I participated in STEM outreach programs throughout high school and college, and it was a natural extension to get involved in Otronicon once I joined Disney.” “The fact that we go to this event at the Science Center and connect so directly with the local community is amazing to see – it can fuel a whole passion for a career in the field for someone.”

Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort: “It makes me so happy to see our cast combine their passion for their craft with their desire to give back to the community.” “I think that’s what makes working at Disney so special – we’re able to develop our leaders of tomorrow in the Central Florida community and beyond.”

