Disney VoluntEARS Inspire Future Storytellers at Otronicon

For over a decade, Walt Disney World cast members have been inspiring STEM storytellers of the future at Otronicon, an event aimed at shining a spotlight on industry achievements and future career opportunities in fields related to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.
What’s Happening:
- Otronicon brings many children, families, and technology enthusiasts across Central Florida to the Orlando Science Center each year.
- More than 90 Disney VoluntEARS hosted six innovative exhibits at this year’s multi-day event, highlighting everything from motion tracking magic to innovative Environmentality efforts and more. One of the exhibits featured was the 3-D Printed Show Coaster, showcasing an important piece of the design and engineering process while also highlighting the evolution of coaster technology over time.
- Otronicon isn’t the only STEM-focused event our VoluntEARS get involved with. In fact, our cast members with a background in these fields are currently meeting with students participating in ELEVATE Orlando – a youth mentoring program – to help them learn about exciting career paths in the STEM industry at Disney and beyond.
- ELEVATE Orlando recently received a $500,000 grant donation from Disney as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration, and it means the world to continue to invest in these students.
What They’re Saying:
- Gregory, Systems Engineer:
- “I participated in STEM outreach programs throughout high school and college, and it was a natural extension to get involved in Otronicon once I joined Disney.”
- “The fact that we go to this event at the Science Center and connect so directly with the local community is amazing to see – it can fuel a whole passion for a career in the field for someone.”
- Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort:
- “It makes me so happy to see our cast combine their passion for their craft with their desire to give back to the community.”
- “I think that’s what makes working at Disney so special – we’re able to develop our leaders of tomorrow in the Central Florida community and beyond.”