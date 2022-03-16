Disneyland Paris Hosts Cast Member-Dedicated 30th Anniversary Celebration

On March 8th and 10th, Cast Members of Disneyland Paris had the opportunity to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the resort during the 30th Anniversary: The Cast Celebration event!

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the recent launch of the 30th Anniversary celebrations at the resort, cast members were welcomed by Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris; Daniel Delcourt, Executive Vice President of Operations; Guillaume Da Cunha, Vice President of Human Resources; among other members of the management team, as well as Carmen Lleo Badal and Quentin Rodrigues, the Disneyland Paris Ambassadors 2022-2023.

To commence the evening, cast members enjoyed a unique event designed exclusively for them featuring their portraits projected for the first time ever on the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle – accompanied by live music performed by talented singers from our very own entertainment team!

Following this unforgettable moment, the events continued with an exclusive nighttime version of the brand-new show Dream… and Shine Brighter! Cast members then also had the opportunity to enjoy various unique photo opportunities with Mickey and Friends in their iridescent new costumes, a 30th Anniversary-dedicated dinner (including Mickey-shaped sandwiches, beignets and biscuits!), to discover the new merchandise products and to ride some of the most popular attractions.

Finally, to close the evening, cast members were able to enjoy a private showing of the beloved nighttime show Disney Illuminations accompanied by the all-new sequence of magic Disney D-Light – combining video projections, illuminated water jets, lighting effects, mist, lasers and even a drone display in the sky!

The video from the event showed Disneyland Paris Cast Members dancing and laughing as they enjoyed some of the newest entertainment offerings at the resort for the 30th Anniversary.

Cast Members also shared their appreciation and excitement about being able to hug their favorite characters in the park once again!

Check out the video of the Cast Member Celebration event below:

