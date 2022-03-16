Disneyland Paris Hosts Cast Member-Dedicated 30th Anniversary Celebration

On March 8th and 10th, Cast Members of Disneyland Paris had the opportunity to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the resort during the 30th Anniversary: The Cast Celebration event!
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate the recent launch of the 30th Anniversary celebrations at the resort, cast members were welcomed by Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris; Daniel Delcourt, Executive Vice President of Operations; Guillaume Da Cunha, Vice President of Human Resources; among other members of the management team, as well as Carmen Lleo Badal and Quentin Rodrigues, the Disneyland Paris Ambassadors 2022-2023.
- To commence the evening, cast members enjoyed a unique event designed exclusively for them featuring their portraits projected for the first time ever on the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle – accompanied by live music performed by talented singers from our very own entertainment team!
- Following this unforgettable moment, the events continued with an exclusive nighttime version of the brand-new show Dream… and Shine Brighter! Cast members then also had the opportunity to enjoy various unique photo opportunities with Mickey and Friends in their iridescent new costumes, a 30th Anniversary-dedicated dinner (including Mickey-shaped sandwiches, beignets and biscuits!), to discover the new merchandise products and to ride some of the most popular attractions.
- Finally, to close the evening, cast members were able to enjoy a private showing of the beloved nighttime show Disney Illuminations accompanied by the all-new sequence of magic Disney D-Light – combining video projections, illuminated water jets, lighting effects, mist, lasers and even a drone display in the sky!
- The video from the event showed Disneyland Paris Cast Members dancing and laughing as they enjoyed some of the newest entertainment offerings at the resort for the 30th Anniversary.
- Cast Members also shared their appreciation and excitement about being able to hug their favorite characters in the park once again!
- Check out the video of the Cast Member Celebration event below:
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Disneyland Paris Resort will no longer require Vaccine Pass or Health Pass for park entry starting tomorrow, March 14th.
- Disneyland Paris is offering up a chance to win a 3-day, 2-night stay for 4 people in one of their enchanting hotels as part of the 30th anniversary celebration.
- Avengers Campus is set to open this summer at Walt Disney Studios Paris, and a new milestone in construction was reached this week, with the installation of the land’s marquee.