Enter to Win a Trip to Disneyland Paris for a Loved One

Disneyland Paris is offering up a chance to win a 3-day, 2-night stay for 4 people in one of their enchanting hotels as part of the 30th anniversary celebration.
What’s Happening:
- You’ll have the power to give a friend, relative, neighbor or even a colleague the chance to win a “Magic Key” to Disneyland Paris.
- In order to enter to win, send in a short (30 second) video before April 24th, 2022.
- In the video, tell the story behind the person you wish to nominate. What’s their name? How do you know them? Why do they deserve to win a Magic Key and a stay at Disneyland Paris?
- You can enter for your chance to win at this link.
More Disneyland Paris News:
