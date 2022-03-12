Enter to Win a Trip to Disneyland Paris for a Loved One

Disneyland Paris is offering up a chance to win a 3-day, 2-night stay for 4 people in one of their enchanting hotels as part of the 30th anniversary celebration.

What’s Happening:

You’ll have the power to give a friend, relative, neighbor or even a colleague the chance to win a “Magic Key” to Disneyland Paris.

In order to enter to win, send in a short (30 second) video before April 24th, 2022.

In the video, tell the story behind the person you wish to nominate. What’s their name? How do you know them? Why do they deserve to win a Magic Key and a stay at Disneyland Paris?

You can enter for your chance to win at this link

