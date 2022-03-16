Marvel Unlimited Releases First Issue of “Spider-Verse Unlimited”

2022 marks the 60th anniversary of one of the most iconic characters in the history of pop culture – Spider-Man. To celebrate, Marvel held a live virtual event tonight, titled “Beyond Amazing: 60 Years of Spider-Man.” During that event, they unveiled a new Infinity Comics series called Spider-Verse Unlimited.
- The new series, written by Anthony Piper with art by Bruno Oliveira, will be released weekly on Marvel Unlimited and the first issue is available now.
- For more on the “Beyond Amazing: 60 Years of Spider-Man” event, be sure to check out Mack’s full recap.
More Marvel Comics News:
- Writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti’s upcoming Marvel Comics epic, A.X.E.: Judgment Day will define the summer and now, Marvel fans can get their first look at covers, interior artwork, and more in a special teaser trailer!
- StarWars.com has a new preview of what comics you can expect from the Star Wars universe this June, including Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca featuring the deadly Wookiee mercenary Krrsantan, who recently had a major role in The Book of Boba Fett.
- The fan-favorite private investigator Jessica Jones will find herself on a multiversal adventure in The Variants, a five-issue limited series by legendary creator Gail Simone and artist Phil Noto.