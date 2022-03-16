Marvel Unlimited Releases First Issue of “Spider-Verse Unlimited”

2022 marks the 60th anniversary of one of the most iconic characters in the history of pop culture – Spider-Man. To celebrate, Marvel held a live virtual event tonight, titled “Beyond Amazing: 60 Years of Spider-Man.” During that event, they unveiled a new Infinity Comics series called Spider-Verse Unlimited.

The new series, written by Anthony Piper with art by Bruno Oliveira, will be released weekly on Marvel Unlimited

For more on the “Beyond Amazing: 60 Years of Spider-Man” event, be sure to check out Mack’s full recap

