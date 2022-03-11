Jessica Jones Finds Herself in a Multiversal Adventure in Limited Comic Series “The Variants”

The fan-favorite private investigator Jessica Jones will find herself on a multiversal adventure in “The Variants,” a five-issue limited series by legendary creator Gail Simone and artist Phil Noto.

After taking on what seems to be a routine case, she will come face-to-face with several versions of herself, which will lead her to question everything she thought she knew about her life and her choices.

What would it really be like to meet an alternate version of yourself, another you who had made different choices and lived a completely different life as a result?

That’s the question facing Jessica Jones, as what seemed like a routine investigation instead has her encountering other incarnations of herself from across the Multiverse. Can Jessica get along with herself? Will she want to kill her other selves? And will seeing the lives she could have led drive her into a self-destructive spiral? This is what happens when you meet the Variants!

“The Variants #1” will be coming in June.

