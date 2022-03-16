Judgment Day Approaches in New Trailer for Upcoming Marvel Comics Story Arc

Writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti’s upcoming Marvel Comics epic, “A.X.E.: Judgment Day,” will define the summer and now, Marvel fans can get their first look at covers, interior artwork, and more in a special teaser trailer!

The pieces of the upcoming event will fall into place in June’s “A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1,” a prelude issue where Gillen will team up with artist Pasqual Ferry to present the first shot of the apocalyptic conflict to come.

After that, the saga will be told across six explosive issues in“A.X.E.: Judgment Day,” the main event series launching in July, as well as tie-in issues unleashed across the Marvel Universe.

An extraordinary odyssey that will leave a profound emotional impact on the Marvel mythology, “A.X.E.: Judgment Day” will tie together radical plot developments from the last few years including the X-Men’s discovery of immortality, the Eternals

The Avengers have become a more powerful global force than ever from their base inside a long-dead Celestial. The X-Men have achieved a form of immortality on their utopian island nation of Krakoa. And the Eternals have begun a new cycle of life as they continue their sworn mission to eliminate the Deviants.

But when the Eternals learn that mutantkind itself is a form of excess deviation, a vicious assault on Krakoa ensues – with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes trapped in the middle. Years of tension lead to a volcanic eruption as two worlds burn!

Check out the cover “A.X.E.: Judgment Day #1” now, and be sure to pick up “Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1” on May 7 for your first taste of the action.

And check out the action-packed trailer below:

