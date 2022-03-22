Episode Four of the “Discover Universal” Podcast Talks About The Amazing Hotels of the Universal Orlando Resort

In this episode of the Discover Universal Podcast, hosts, Kari and David, check-out the vibes of Universal’s eight amazing hotels!
What’s Happening:
- Kari and David discuss their favorite hotel themes and features, as well as explore the amazing dining options and benefits that make these hotels so unique.
- VIP guests Ray and Kate share their expert tips and how there’s a hotel for every style, family, and budget.
- Hosts of the Discover Universal Podcast, Kari Ringer and David Brescia have worked at the parks in many roles, from performing in shows to hosting events and they're huge fans of all things Universal.
- Together, they share some of their favorite things to do, tips for experiencing Universal and go behind the scenes as you hear them experience attractions and bring you exclusive stories.
- The podcast and other social media ventures from Universal will be constantly showcasing the three amazing theme parks, as well as sharing the best eats and entertainment, and discover theme park benefits, hotel offerings, and travel tips to make vacations a ride to remember.
- Listen to Episode 4 of Discover Universal below:
- Universal Studios Florida has announced the opening of a new Quiet Room for guests who need a quiet, low-stimulation place to take a break from the noise and crowds of the parks.
- The temple has been unsealed and the Poseidon’s Fury attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure is once again open.
- Universal Orlando Resort recently launched the all-new Discover Universal hub – a trip-planning site that highlights the “must-dos,” “must-eats,” “must-knows” and “how tos” for a trip to the award-winning destination via innovative storytelling designed with the guest in mind.