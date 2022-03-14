Poseidon’s Fury Reopens at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

It is done! The temple has been unsealed and the Poseidon’s Fury attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure is once again open.

Located in the Lost Continent area of the park, Poseidon’s Fury has been closed for nearly two years and has recently been hidden behind construction walls.

The attraction reopened today and welcomed guests for a Global Discovery Group tour of the temple of Poseidon.

The attraction is largely unchanged since it closed, but it certainly looks the best it has in a long time.

All of the attractions effects, including the amazing water tunnel, were working to perfection and it appears some enhance lighting and laser effects were in place as well.

Still the best part of the tour. pic.twitter.com/C4pTl31H9H — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 14, 2022

More on Poseidon’s Fury:

The Universal Orlando website offers the following description for Poseidon’s Fury: Follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. But once you've journeyed far beneath the ocean, you're caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkenon. Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience.

Poseidon’s Fury is one of Islands of Adventure’s original attractions, opening with the park in 1999.