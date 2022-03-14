Universal Studios Florida Opens New Quiet Room for Guests with Disabilities

Universal Studios Florida has announced the opening of a new Quiet Room for guests who need a quiet, low-stimulation place to take a break from the noise and crowds of the parks.
- This new Quiet Room is located at the front of the park next to the Studio Audience Center.
- To find the entrance to the new Quiet Room,simply make a right turn immediately after entering the park.
- Just to the right of the Studio Audience Center, which serves as a guest services kiosk, guests will find the door you see below:
- The door also leads to a Nursing Room and Family Restroom.
- You can find more accessibility information on the Universal Orlando Resort website.