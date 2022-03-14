Universal Studios Florida Opens New Quiet Room for Guests with Disabilities

Universal Studios Florida has announced the opening of a new Quiet Room for guests who need a quiet, low-stimulation place to take a break from the noise and crowds of the parks.

This new Quiet Room is located at the front of the park next to the Studio Audience Center.

To find the entrance to the new Quiet Room,simply make a right turn immediately after entering the park.

Just to the right of the Studio Audience Center, which serves as a guest services kiosk, guests will find the door you see below:

The door also leads to a Nursing Room and Family Restroom.

You can find more accessibility information on the Universal Orlando Resort website