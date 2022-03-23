“Avengers Forever Infinity Comic #1” Available Now on Marvel Unlimited

On Wednesday, March 23, “Avengers Forever Infinity Comic #1” launches on Marvel Unlimited! Written by Jason Aaron, with art by Kev Walker and colorist Dean White, this tie-in to the current “Avengers Forever” series expands on the Multiverse Avengers story playing out in comic shops now.
- Before reading “Avengers Forever #1,” hitting Marvel Unlimited on March 28, readers should set the stage with the Infinity series that also builds on Aaron's landmark “Avengers (2018)”.
- New issues of the 4-part series will be available weekly on the app.
- Across the whole of creation, a war is being waged—between the Multiversal Masters of Evil, a collection of the greatest scourges in the Multiverse, and the forces of Avenger Prime, who leads an organized resistance against their destruction from Avengers Tower at the heart of the God Quarry. This is Avengers Forever!
ICYMI – More Marvel Comics news:
- Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Carmen Carnero will tell the adventures of Steve Rogers in “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty,” while writer Tochi Onyebuchi and Marvel Stormbreaker artist R.B. Silva will see Sam Wilson soar as Captain America once again in “Captain America: Symbol of Truth.”
- This summer, Marvel and Fortnite fans are in for another unforgettable interdimensional battle with “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1” and Marvel shared a look at some interior art from the upcoming comic.
- During “Beyond Amazing: 60 Years of Spider-Man,” a live virtual event celebrating the milestone anniversary, Marvel unveiled a new Infinity Comic series called “Spider-Verse Unlimited.”
- Writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti’s upcoming Marvel Comics epic, “A.X.E.: Judgment Day,” will define the summer and now, Marvel fans can get their first look at covers, interior artwork, and more in a special teaser trailer.