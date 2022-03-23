“Avengers Forever Infinity Comic #1” Available Now on Marvel Unlimited

On Wednesday, March 23, “Avengers Forever Infinity Comic #1” launches on Marvel Unlimited! Written by Jason Aaron, with art by Kev Walker and colorist Dean White, this tie-in to the current “Avengers Forever” series expands on the Multiverse Avengers story playing out in comic shops now.

Before reading “Avengers Forever #1,” hitting Marvel Unlimited on March 28, readers should set the stage with the Infinity series that also builds on Aaron's landmark “Avengers (2018)”.

New issues of the 4-part series will be available weekly on the app.

Across the whole of creation, a war is being waged—between the Multiversal Masters of Evil, a collection of the great

