Marvel Shares Interior Art from “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1″

This summer, Marvel and Fortnite fans are in for another unforgettable interdimensional battle with “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1!” Debuting in June, the five-issue limited series will see veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage (“Spider-Geddon,” “Avengers Academy”) team up with Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Davíla (“Captain Marvel”) for a saga packed with enormous ramifications for both universes! And right now, fans can get their first peek at interior artwork.