Marvel Shares Interior Art from “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1″

This summer, Marvel and Fortnite fans are in for another unforgettable interdimensional battle with “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1!” Debuting in June, the five-issue limited series will see veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage (“Spider-Geddon,” “Avengers Academy”) team up with Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Davíla (“Captain Marvel”) for a saga packed with enormous ramifications for both universes! And right now, fans can get their first peek at interior artwork.
- Following the success of the 2020 crossover, “Fortnite x Marvel – Nexus War: Thor,” the upcoming mini-series collaboration with Fortnite will feature some of Marvel’s greatest heroes including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man and Shuri.
- The comic’s story follows the inhabitants on the Island who are locked in what seems to be a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide—a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe.
- Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with Shuri and several fan-favorites from Fortnite to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe?
- And can the heroes of Marvel and Fortnite’s realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance?
- Check out the preview pages now and stay tuned for more news about Marvel’s latest collaboration with Fortnite!