Kevin and Frankie Jonas Set to Host New ABC Celebrity Relative Reality Show

One of the Jonas Brothers and the band’s younger brother, the “Bonus Jonas” if you will, will be heading up a new celebrity relative reality show for ABC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Kevin and Frankie Jonas will be hosting the newly greenlit Claim to Fame , a competition show in which 12 people related to celebrities “step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune.”

, a competition show in which 12 people related to celebrities “step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune.” The reality show comes from Love Is Blind producer Kinetic Content and Walt Disney Television’s year-old alternative unit.

producer Kinetic Content and Walt Disney Television’s year-old alternative unit. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Scott Teti will executive produce Claim to Fame along with showrunner Paul Osborne and director Brian Smith.

along with showrunner Paul Osborne and director Brian Smith. A premiere date has yet to be set.

This will be Kevin’s first project for Disney since the early 2010s, appearing in the Disney Channel Jonas and both Camp Rock films.

and both films. Youngest sibling Frankie may qualify as the “non-famous” Jonas brother to those born before the turn of the century, but the 21-year-old does have nearly 2 million followers on TikTok.

More ABC News: