Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, Brandon Maxwell to Host “The Oscars Red Carpet Show”

Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will host the official lead-in to the 94th Oscars, The Oscars Red Carpet Show, on Sunday March 27th.
- Actor Vanessa Hudgens, actor Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will host the The Oscars Red Carpet Show, the official lead-in to the 94th Oscars on Sunday, March 27, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced today.
- The 90-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers and presenters and give fans around the world the ultimate insiders’ sneak peek at Hollywood’s biggest night. The show will feature a special appearance by DJ M.O.S.
- The Oscars Red Carpet Show is executive produced by David Chamberlin and Michael Antinoro, alongside producers Packer and Cowan.
- The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. American Sign Language (ASL) provided by Certified Deaf Interpreters, live closed captioning and audio description will be available during the live broadcast. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the 94th Oscars, the first time hosting the ceremony for each of them.
- The Oscars Red Carpet Show will air at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT, on ABC.
- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.