Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, Brandon Maxwell to Host “The Oscars Red Carpet Show”

What’s Happening:

Actor Vanessa Hudgens, actor Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell will host the T he Oscars Red Carpet Show, the official lead-in to the 94th Oscars on Sunday, March 27, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced today.

The 90-minute special will highlight Oscar nominees, performers and presenters and give fans around the world the ultimate insiders' sneak peek at Hollywood's biggest night. The show will feature a special appearance by DJ M.O.S.

The Oscars Red Carpet Show is executive produced by David Chamberlin and Michael Antinoro, alongside producers Packer and Cowan.