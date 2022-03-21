Medical Procedural “The Front Line” from Michael Strahan in Development at ABC

The Front Line, a medical procedural with an NFL twist from Michael Strahan, is in development for ABC, according to Variety.
- The Front Line is a “feel-good” medical procedural from Strahan Constance Schwartz-Morini and The Resident executive producer Marc Halsey.
- The series focuses on Sebastian “Bass” Clark, a professional athlete-turned-doctor who left the front line of the football field to start over on the front lines of healthcare as a medical resident — a transition that a handful of real-life NFL players have actually made.
- The Front Line follows Bass and an ensemble of doctors and staff at a prestigious Pittsburgh hospital as they navigate high-stakes medical cases with all the adrenaline, warmth and big-heartedness of a great sports movie.
- The series is written and executive produce by Halsey.
- Additional executive producers include Strahan Schwartz-Morini and Thea Mann through their SMAC Entertainment banner.
- The Font Line comes form ABC Signature and has received a script commitment from ABC.
- Some of Hlsey’s other television credits include NBC’s Good Girls, Fox’s Rosewood, Amazon Prime’s Jack Ryan and ABC’s Brothers & Sisters.