The 94th Oscars Live Performances Announced – Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra

ABC just announced that The Oscars will include live musical performances from Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra.
What’s Happening:
- The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 with live coverage on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.
- ABC just announced that musical performances will include Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra.
- The list of performances are as follows:
- “Be Alive” from King Richard – Performed by Beyoncé (Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)
- “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto – Performed by Sebastián Yatra (Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- “No Time To Die” from No Time to Die – Performed by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)
- “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days – Performed by Reba McEntire (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
- “Down To Joy” from Belfast is also nominated for Best Song, but Van Morrison is on tour and unable to attend the ceremony. The song will not be performed as a result.