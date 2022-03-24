LP MOVIE WEEK - Count Down to "Hollywood's Biggest Night" with Movie Club streams, Disney film features, and more — check it out

LEGO Launches New Star Wars Diorama Series with Death Star Trash Compactor and More Original Trilogy Scenes

by | Mar 24, 2022 10:33 AM Pacific Time

Star Wars fans looking for a new and exciting way to show off their love of the franchise need not look any further than LEGO. The company has just introduced their Star Wars Diorama series for the adult collector and they’re starting with awesome moments from the Original Trilogy including, the intense trash compactor scene!

LEGO Star Wars Trash Compactor Diorama (Via StarWars.com)

LEGO Star Wars Trash Compactor Diorama (Via StarWars.com)

What’s Happening: 

  • LEGO and Star Wars have teamed up once again to present a new series of collector sets themed to iconic moments from the Original Trilogy.
  • Today, StarWars.com revealed three detailed diorama sets that are available for pre-order.
  • Designed with older collectors in mind, these sets are less about the play element and more about the display, though they do feature moving parts for a fully dynamic experience.
  • With inspiration coming from Star Wars: A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back the new sets include:
    • Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama
    • Death Star Trench Run Diorama
    • Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama
LEGO Star Wars Trench Run Diorama (Via StarWars.com)

LEGO Star Wars Trench Run Diorama (Via StarWars.com)

LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Diorama (Via StarWars.com)

LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Diorama (Via StarWars.com)

  • StarWars.com spoke with the designers to learn more about what went into the creation of the Star Wars Diorama series and how good it was to finally bring the (working) trash compactor set to LEGO.
  • Additionally, it sounds like LEGO has plans to introduce even more diorama sets to their lineup as they continue to expand their Star Wars offerings.
  • The sets are priced between $59.99-$89.99 and are available now for pre-order on LEGO.com. They will ship to fans starting April 26th.
  • Also, the LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama building set will be exclusively sold at Walmart stores, in addition to LEGO.com and LEGO stores.
  • Links to the individual items can be found below.

LEGO Star Wars Trash Compactor Diorama closing (Via StarWars.com)

LEGO Star Wars Trash Compactor Diorama closing (Via StarWars.com)

LEGO Star Wars Trash Compactor Diorama R2-D2 and C-3PO (Via StarWars.com)

LEGO Star Wars Trash Compactor Diorama R2-D2 and C-3PO (Via StarWars.com)

Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama 75339 | Star Wars – $89.99

  • Ages 18+
  • 802 Pieces

Death Star Trench Run Diorama 75329 | Star Wars – $59.99

  • Ages 18+
  • 665 Pieces

Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama 75330 | Star Wars – $79.99

  • Ages 18+
  • 1000 Pieces

What They’re Saying:

  • Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, LEGO Star Wars design director: “The Diorama series is really something special, and something we are very excited about. The models are built on a frame. On the frame there is a small, printed plaque with a famous phrase from that particular movie scene….So they’re perfect for display.”
  • Jme Wheeler, LEGO Star Wars designer: “It’s such a different experience from building minifig scale play models. I enjoy being able to look at the element library in a completely different way. Hopefully fans will enjoy the greebling, and maybe even get inspired for some of their own builds.”

More LEGO Star Wars:

 
 
