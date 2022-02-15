LEGO Boba Fett’s Throne Room and N-1 Starfighter Sets Now Available for Pre-Order

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney and Lucasfilm are telling the Boba Fett story through the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett and of course that means there’s merchandise to go along with it!

With the final episode of the season premiering last week, fans have been excitedly chatting about the show and retailers have continued to deliver more and more amazing products.

This week, LEGO introduced pre-orders on two new playsets designed for kids and kids at heart: Boba Fett’s Throne Room The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter



Boba Fett’s Throne Room

Recreate Boba Fett and Fennec Shand’s adventures on Tatooine! Best of all the throne features a pop-up function to eject Bib Fortuna and a secret chamber containing weapons and beskar bar elements, shaking steps to topple a guard, an opening gate, and more.

LEGO Boba Fett's Throne Room 75326 – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett – $99.99

732 pieces

Includes seven LEGO minifigures: Boba Fett Fennec Shand Bib Fortuna Theelin Dancer Weequay Guard Gamorrean Guard Quarren Plus assorted weapons

Ages 9+

11 1/10'' H x 2 9/10'' W x 18 9/10'' L

Do you love this set? Add another Throne Room to your Star Wars collection with Hasbro’s version designed for their Vintage Collection figures (3.75-inches tall).

N-1 Starfighter

Take Mando and Grogu across the galaxy in this hyper fast Starfighter acquired by mechanic extraordinaire Peli Motto! The starfighter features a minifigure cockpit with passenger space for Grogu and a small cargo compartment

LEGO The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter 75325 – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett – $59.99

412 pieces

Includes LEGO minifigures and figures: The Mandalorian, with a darksaber and a jetpack accessory element Peli Motto with a wrench Grogu BD Droid

Ages 9+

2 3/4'' H x 11 2/5'' W x 16 1/2'' L

