Bonus Bounties Week 3 Round Up – “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 3

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney and Lucasfilm are telling the Boba Fett story through the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett

The latest episode

This week Gentle Giant debuts a collectible statue of Boba on his throne; Topps introduces new cards; Fifth Sun has more fashions, and Rock ‘Em Socks showcases their latest pair.

These Book of Boba Fett merchandise highlights are available now or for pre-order

Toys and Collectibles

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Boba Fett (on Throne Statue) Premier Collection Statue – Gentle Giant Ltd

2022 Star Wars TOPPS NOW – 5-Card Pack – Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3

Star Wars: Card Trader – Topps

Clothing and Accessories

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett The Twins Green Twin Suns Tote Bag

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Rancor Keeper Poster Sweatshirt

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Bantha Riding Triangle Fill T-Shirt

The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Rancor Keeper – Star Wars – Rock ‘Em Socks



More Bonus Bounties:

Did you miss a week? Not to worry! You can check out our main Bonus Bounty Round Up or search by week:

More Book of Boba Fett: