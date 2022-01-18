Bonus Bounties Week 3 Round Up – “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 3

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.
- Disney and Lucasfilm are telling the Boba Fett story through the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett and of course that means there’s merchandise to go along with it!
- The latest episode sees our protagonist up against more pushback from the elusive mayor, an attack from the Hutt’s hitman and a introduces group of young cyborg-esque humans who find themselves in Fett’s employ.
- This week Gentle Giant debuts a collectible statue of Boba on his throne; Topps introduces new cards; Fifth Sun has more fashions, and Rock ‘Em Socks showcases their latest pair.
- These Book of Boba Fett merchandise highlights are available now or for pre-order. Links to individual items can be found below.
Toys and Collectibles
Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Boba Fett (on Throne Statue) Premier Collection Statue – Gentle Giant Ltd
2022 Star Wars TOPPS NOW – 5-Card Pack – Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3
Star Wars: Card Trader – Topps
Clothing and Accessories
Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett The Twins Green Twin Suns Tote Bag
Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Rancor Keeper Poster Sweatshirt
Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Bantha Riding Triangle Fill T-Shirt
The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Rancor Keeper – Star Wars – Rock ‘Em Socks
