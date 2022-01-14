Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 91: The Streets of Mos Espa with Mike Mack

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #91: The Streets of Mos Espa with Mike Mack
Date: January 14th, 2021 (recorded January 13th)
Returning guest Mike Mack (cohost of Laughing Place’s Marvel podcast “Zzzax of Life”) joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino and guest sidekick Rebekah Moseley for a discussion of the third episode of the Disney+ live-action series The Book of Boba Fett. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more… all recorded live on YouTube!
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.