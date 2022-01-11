Bonus Bounties Week 2 Round Up – “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 2

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Lucasfilm are telling the Boba Fett story through the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett

The latest episode

This week Hasbro brings fans an awesome Nerf Blaster designed to look like Boba’s, but without the risk of lethal damage!

Fifth Sun is back with new attire available on Amazon while Rock ‘Em Socks showcases their latest pair, and TOPPS offers fans both physical and digital collectors’ cards.

These Book of Boba Fett merchandise highlights are available now or for pre-order

Toys and Collectibles

Star Wars Nerf LMTD Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster

2022 Star Wars TOPPS NOW – 5-Card Pack – Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2

Star Wars: Card Trader – Topps

Clothing and Accessories

The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Tusken Tribe – Star Wars – Rock ‘Em Socks

The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Krrsantan Villain Pose – Star Wars – Rock ‘Em Socks



Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Retro Character Panels Sweatshirt

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Garsa Fwip Sanctuary Poster Tote Bag

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Krrsantan Photo Real Poster T-Shirt

