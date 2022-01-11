Bonus Bounties Week 2 Round Up – “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 2

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney and Lucasfilm are telling the Boba Fett story through the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett and of course that means there’s merchandise to go along with it!
- The latest episode showed a determined Boba Fett trying to establish himself as the new crime lord, taking over for the infamous Jabba the Hutt. He wants to run an honest business (by sucm and villany standards) but the locals keep making trouble for him.
- This week Hasbro brings fans an awesome Nerf Blaster designed to look like Boba’s, but without the risk of lethal damage!
- Fifth Sun is back with new attire available on Amazon while Rock ‘Em Socks showcases their latest pair, and TOPPS offers fans both physical and digital collectors’ cards.
- These Book of Boba Fett merchandise highlights are available now or for pre-order. Links to individual items can be found below.
Toys and Collectibles
Star Wars Nerf LMTD Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster
2022 Star Wars TOPPS NOW – 5-Card Pack – Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2
Star Wars: Card Trader – Topps
Clothing and Accessories
The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Tusken Tribe – Star Wars – Rock ‘Em Socks
The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Krrsantan Villain Pose – Star Wars – Rock ‘Em Socks
Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Retro Character Panels Sweatshirt
Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Garsa Fwip Sanctuary Poster Tote Bag
Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Krrsantan Photo Real Poster T-Shirt
More Bonus Bounties:
Did you miss a week? Not to worry! You can check out our main Bonus Bounty Round Up or search by week:
More Book of Boba Fett:
- Stay up to date with the latest happenings by visiting our The Book of Boba Fett Guide Page. Plus follow along with Mike’s weekly episode recaps (Chapter 2) and tune in to Who’s the Bossk Live! for deep dives and discussion surrounding the series!