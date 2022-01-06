Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 90: The Tribes of Tatooine with David Murto

Date: January 6th, 2021 (recorded January 5th)

Recurring guest David Murto returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss the second episode of the live-action Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett with host Mike Celestino and guest cohost Rebekah Moseley in another installment recorded live on the Laughing Place YouTube channel. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

