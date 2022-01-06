Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 90: The Tribes of Tatooine with David Murto

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #90: The Tribes of Tatooine with David Murto
Date: January 6th, 2021 (recorded January 5th)
Topics
Recurring guest David Murto returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss the second episode of the live-action Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett with host Mike Celestino and guest cohost Rebekah Moseley in another installment recorded live on the Laughing Place YouTube channel. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.