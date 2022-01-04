Bonus Bounties Week 1 Round Up – “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 1

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Boba Fett was unceremoniously tossed into the Sarlacc Pit and left for dead. But that’s hardly the end of the story and fans have long been anxious to learn what happened to the bounty hunter.

Now Disney and Lucasfilm are telling that story through the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett and of course there’s merchandise to go along with it!

This week Fifth Sun and Hasbro are bringing fans some new clothing and collectibles themed to the show's first episode.

Fifth Sun items are available on Amazon

Star Wars The Black Series

Boba Fett (Prototype) by Hasbro – Pre-order available January 5th

Attire and Accessories by Fifth Sun

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Tusken Raider Group Shot Pullover Hoodie

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Tusken Raider Portrait Fade T-Shirt

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Mos Espa Characters V2 Tote Bag

