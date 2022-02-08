Bonus Bounties Week 6 Round Up – “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 6

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney and Lucasfilm are telling the Boba Fett story through the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett and of course that means there’s merchandise to go along with it!

and of course that means there’s merchandise to go along with it! The latest episode

Also along for the ride were Mando, Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano and a new threat for us live-action audiences: CAD BANE!

For this week’s merchandise selections, fans can find a new pin series from FiGPiN, a Fennec Shand coin from the New Zealand Mint, the latest episode-specific collectible cards from TOPPS (digital and physical versions) and more.

These Book of Boba Fett merchandise highlights are available now or for pre-order

Toys and Collectibles

Shop Star Wars – FiGPiN

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Din Djarin (Morak) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure

Star Wars The Black Series Dark Trooper Deluxe 6-Inch Action Figure

Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) Jedi Ruins



Fennec Shand – Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett – 1oz Silver Chibi Coin | New Zealand Mint

MPC STAR WARS BOBA FETT’S STARFIGHTER MODEL KIT | Round2

2022 Star Wars TOPPS NOW – 5-Card Pack – Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6

Star Wars: Card Trader – Topps

Clothing and Accessories

The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Cad Bane – Star Wars – Rock ‘Em Socks

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Group Showdown Panels Sweatshirt

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Grogu Training Panels Tote Bag

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Cad Bane Character poster T-Shirt

More Bonus Bounties:

Did you miss a week? Not to worry! You can check out our main Bonus Bounty Round Up or search by week:

More Book of Boba Fett: