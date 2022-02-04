Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 94: From the Desert Comes a Stranger with Jeremiah Good, Matt Fusfeld & Alex Cuthbertson

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #94: From the Desert Comes a Stranger with Jeremiah Good, Matt Fusfeld & Alex Cuthbertson
Date: February 4th, 2021 (recorded February 3rd)
“Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino and guest cohost Rebekah Moseley welcome back fellow LaughingPlace.com contributor Jeremiah Good for a discussion of the penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, entitled “Chapter 6 – From the Desert Comes a Stranger.” Plus an interview with Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock executive producers and showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.