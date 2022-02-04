Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 94: From the Desert Comes a Stranger with Jeremiah Good, Matt Fusfeld & Alex Cuthbertson

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #94: From the Desert Comes a Stranger with Jeremiah Good, Matt Fusfeld & Alex Cuthbertson

Date: February 4th, 2021 (recorded February 3rd)

Listen

Topics

“Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino and guest cohost Rebekah Moseley welcome back fellow LaughingPlace.com contributor Jeremiah Good for a discussion of the penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, entitled “Chapter 6 – From the Desert Comes a Stranger.” Plus an interview with Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock executive producers and showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

