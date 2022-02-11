Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 95: In the Name of Honor with Kyle Burbank and Halle Stanford

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #95: In the Name of Honor with Kyle Burbank and Halle Stanford
Date: February 11th, 2021 (recorded February 10th)
Laughing Place’s own Kyle Burbank (cohost of the “Zzzax of Life” Marvel podcast) returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of The Book of Boba Fett‘s finale episode with host Mike Celestino and guest cohost Rebekah Moseley. Plus an interview with The Jim Henson Company’s president of television Halle Stanford about Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, this week’s Star Wars Headlines, and more!
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.