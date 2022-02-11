Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 95: In the Name of Honor with Kyle Burbank and Halle Stanford

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #95: In the Name of Honor with Kyle Burbank and Halle Stanford

Date: February 11th, 2021 (recorded February 10th)

Listen

Topics

Laughing Place’s own Kyle Burbank (cohost of the “Zzzax of Life” Marvel podcast) returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of The Book of Boba Fett‘s finale episode with host Mike Celestino and guest cohost Rebekah Moseley. Plus an interview with The Jim Henson Company’s president of television Halle Stanford about Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, this week’s Star Wars Headlines, and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to Who's the Bossk? Google Podcasts Android by Email RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below