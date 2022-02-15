Bonus Bounties Week 7 Round Up – “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 7

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

Disney and Lucasfilm are telling the Boba Fett story through the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett and of course that means there’s merchandise to go along with it!

Well we reached the end of the season (?) series (?) The Book of Boba Fett and this story took us in some expected and unexpected directions.

and this story took us in some expected and unexpected directions. The Mods were back to help Boba stake his claim, Mando lended his support, and the rancor was freed to do what he does best, cause some major damage.

For this week’s merchandise selections, fans can find delicious Goldfish snacks featuring Mando and Grogu, new LEGO playsets, episode-specific collectible cards from TOPPS (digital and physical versions) and more.

These Book of Boba Fett merchandise highlights are available now or for pre-order

Snacks

Goldfish Limited Edition Star Wars The Mandalorian Cheddar

Pepperidge Farm Target Mandalorian Goldfish – 6.6oz

Toys and Collectibles

LEGO Boba Fett's Throne Room 75326 – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

LEGO The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter 75325 – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Koska Reeves Figure

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Migs Mayfeld (Morak) Figure

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Axe Woves Figure

2022 Star Wars TOPPS NOW – 5-Card Pack – Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7

Star Wars: Card Trader – Topps

Clothing and Accessories

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Hold Your Ground Poster Pullover Hoodie

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Grogu Never Give Up Poster Sweatshirt

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Riding The Rancor Poster T-Shirt

