Bonus Bounties Week 7 Round Up – “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 7

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
- Disney and Lucasfilm are telling the Boba Fett story through the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett and of course that means there’s merchandise to go along with it!
- Well we reached the end of the season (?) series (?) of The Book of Boba Fett and this story took us in some expected and unexpected directions.
- The Mods were back to help Boba stake his claim, Mando lended his support, and the rancor was freed to do what he does best, cause some major damage.
- For this week’s merchandise selections, fans can find delicious Goldfish snacks featuring Mando and Grogu, new LEGO playsets, episode-specific collectible cards from TOPPS (digital and physical versions) and more.
- These Book of Boba Fett merchandise highlights are available now or for pre-order. Links to individual items can be found below.
Snacks
Goldfish Limited Edition Star Wars The Mandalorian Cheddar
Pepperidge Farm Target Mandalorian Goldfish – 6.6oz
Toys and Collectibles
LEGO Boba Fett's Throne Room 75326 – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
LEGO The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter 75325 – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Koska Reeves Figure
Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Migs Mayfeld (Morak) Figure
Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch Axe Woves Figure
2022 Star Wars TOPPS NOW – 5-Card Pack – Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7
Star Wars: Card Trader – Topps
Clothing and Accessories
Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Hold Your Ground Poster Pullover Hoodie
Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Grogu Never Give Up Poster Sweatshirt
Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Riding The Rancor Poster T-Shirt
