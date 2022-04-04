Disneyland Paris Updates Their Attraction Refurbishment Schedule for April-June 2022

Disneyland Paris has updated their attraction refurbishment schedule for April through June of this year.
What’s Happening:
- The 30th Anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris has kicked into high gear!
- As the celebration continues, here’s your updated list of attractions undergoing routine refurbishments:
- Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing – closed until April 8th, 2022
- Les Mystères du Nautilus – closed until May 31st, 2022
- La Cabane des Robinson – closed until May 31st, 2022
- “it's a small world” – remains closed until TBD
- Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain – closed from May 30th to June 10th, 2022
- RC Racer – closed from June 13th to 17th, 2022
More Disneyland Paris News:
- In honor of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, 400 opening day cast members recreated an iconic photo from the opening of the park.
- A new National Geographic Symphony for Our World experience is coming to Disneyland Paris. The experience debuts April 1st at the Studio Theater in Walt Disney Studios Park.
- At Disneyland Paris, meet and greets with Disney Princesses and other face characters have returned to normal since COVID-19. Guests are now allowed to hug face characters instead of waving from afar.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning