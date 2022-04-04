Disneyland Paris Updates Their Attraction Refurbishment Schedule for April-June 2022

Disneyland Paris has updated their attraction refurbishment schedule for April through June of this year.

What’s Happening:

  • The 30th Anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris has kicked into high gear!
  • As the celebration continues, here’s your updated list of attractions undergoing routine refurbishments:
    • Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing – closed until April 8th, 2022
    • Les Mystères du Nautilus – closed until May 31st, 2022
    • La Cabane des Robinson – closed until May 31st, 2022
    • it's a small world” – remains closed until TBD
    • Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain – closed from May 30th to June 10th, 2022
    • RC Racer – closed from June 13th to 17th, 2022

