Disneyland Paris Opening Day Cast Members Take Part In Iconic 30th Anniversary

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, 400 opening day cast members recreated an iconic photo from the opening of the park.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris first opened its gates 30 years ago, on April 12th, 1992 at 9:01 a.m.
- This year, more than 900 Cast Members celebrate their 30 years of seniority – or even more – within the company.
- Disneyland Paris released a video featuring many of these opening day cast members celebrating this milestone (the video is in French):
The original opening day photo.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- A new National Geographic Symphony for Our World experience is coming to Disneyland Paris. The experience debuts April 1st at the Studio Theater in Walt Disney Studios Park.
- At Disneyland Paris, meet and greets with Disney Princesses and other face characters have returned to normal since COVID-19. Guests are now allowed to hug face characters instead of waving from afar.
- In honor of Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary and in collaboration with Walt Disney Imagineering, Disneyland Paris is pleased to announce an exceptional panel that will reunite many Disney Imagineers, including several who will gather together on stage for the first time since the 1990s!
