Disneyland Paris Opening Day Cast Members Take Part In Iconic 30th Anniversary

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, 400 opening day cast members recreated an iconic photo from the opening of the park.

Disneyland Paris first opened its gates 30 years ago, on April 12th, 1992 at 9:01 a.m.

This year, more than 900 Cast Members celebrate their 30 years of seniority – or even more – within the company.

Disneyland Paris released a video featuring many of these opening day cast members celebrating this milestone (the video is in French):

The original opening day photo.

