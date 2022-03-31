National Geographic’s “Symphony for Our World” Coming to Walt Disney Studios Paris on April 1st

A new National Geographic Symphony for Our World experience is coming to Disneyland Paris. The experience debuts April 1st at the Studio Theater in Walt Disney Studios Park.

  • Symphony for Our World combines National Geographic’s iconic wildlife cinematography with an original score by Emmy-and BAFTA-nominated Bleeding Fingers Music, to create a planetary tour like no other.
  • Meet the life that walks the soils we call Earth. Swim through our planet's rivers and oceans and explore the water. Rise into the skies and join in a celebration of air. Experience the desolation and rebirth of fire. And feel the frigid chill of ice. Together, these elements make up the pale blue dot we call home.
  • Awe-inspiring music and visuals tell a story of the complex yet fragile nature of the fascinating and wondrous ecosystems that allow us to survive and thrive together.
  • Symphony for Our World creates a chorus of celebration in honor of Earth, reminding us why it's vitally important to conserve, protect, and preserve all of our planet's resources. It is a powerful, and timely, tribute to the beauty and wonders of our world.

