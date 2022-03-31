National Geographic’s “Symphony for Our World” Coming to Walt Disney Studios Paris on April 1st

A new National Geographic Symphony for Our World experience is coming to Disneyland Paris. The experience debuts April 1st at the Studio Theater in Walt Disney Studios Park.

What’s Happening:

Symphony for Our World combines National Geographic’s iconic wildlife cinematography with an original score by Emmy-and BAFTA-nominated Bleeding Fingers Music, to create a planetary tour like no other.

combines National Geographic’s iconic wildlife cinematography with an original score by Emmy-and BAFTA-nominated Bleeding Fingers Music, to create a planetary tour like no other. Meet the life that walks the soils we call Earth. Swim through our planet's rivers and oceans and explore the water. Rise into the skies and join in a celebration of air. Experience the desolation and rebirth of fire. And feel the frigid chill of ice. Together, these elements make up the pale blue dot we call home.

Awe-inspiring music and visuals tell a story of the complex yet fragile nature of the fascinating and wondrous ecosystems that allow us to survive and thrive together.

Symphony for Our World creates a chorus of celebration in honor of Earth, reminding us why it's vitally important to conserve, protect, and preserve all of our planet's resources. It is a powerful, and timely, tribute to the beauty and wonders of our world.

