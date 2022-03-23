Character Dining Returning to Disneyland Paris

Are you planning on visiting Disneyland Paris anytime soon? There's exciting news that has just been released about character dining.

What's Happening:

Character dining will be back on March 31st, 2022.

You'll be able to once again enjoy your delicious meal surrounded by some of your favorite characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Princesses, and more.

At L'Auberge de Cendrillon you'll be able to dine with your favorite Princesses, Mickey Mouse, and friends. Breakfast will be returning here in the summer.

If you were wanting breakfast already, Mickey and his friends will be at Plaza Gardens restaurant. Dinner will be an option here as well.

If you're wondering how you are able to book a reservation for these character dining experiences, visit the official Disneyland Paris mobile app starting March 31st.

Prices will start at 35€ for children and 41€ for adults.

Also Happening:

Starting April 1st character experiences at Disneyland Paris will allow guests to get closer to their favorite characters.

This will include Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

If you're wanting to see the Princesses, you'll be able to have a royal meet and greet at the Princess Pavilion.

Who doesn't want to see the Lovable Mickey Mouse? You can meet him in Fantasyland, just look for “Meet Mickey Mouse” on your map.

Disneyland Paris:

If you visit Disneyland Paris they are currently celebrating its 30th Anniversary. You can take part in all of the festivities

If you're wanting to skip the lines, Disney Premier Access

There are incredible shows that you won't want to miss like The Lion King: Rhythm of Pride Lands show. You'll be able to see in person iconic moments from The Lion King film with extremely talented performers.