Character Dining Returning to Disneyland Paris

Are you planning on visiting Disneyland Paris anytime soon? There's exciting news that has just been released about character dining.
What's Happening:
- Character dining will be back on March 31st, 2022.
- You'll be able to once again enjoy your delicious meal surrounded by some of your favorite characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Princesses, and more.
- At L'Auberge de Cendrillon you'll be able to dine with your favorite Princesses, Mickey Mouse, and friends. Breakfast will be returning here in the summer.
- If you were wanting breakfast already, Mickey and his friends will be at Plaza Gardens restaurant. Dinner will be an option here as well.
- If you're wondering how you are able to book a reservation for these character dining experiences, visit the official Disneyland Paris mobile app starting March 31st.
- Prices will start at 35€ for children and 41€ for adults.
Also Happening:
- Starting April 1st character experiences at Disneyland Paris will allow guests to get closer to their favorite characters.
- This will include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters.
- If you're wanting to see the Princesses, you'll be able to have a royal meet and greet at the Princess Pavilion.
- Who doesn't want to see the Lovable Mickey Mouse? You can meet him in Fantasyland, just look for “Meet Mickey Mouse” on your map.
Disneyland Paris:
- If you visit Disneyland Paris they are currently celebrating its 30th Anniversary. You can take part in all of the festivities.
- If you're wanting to skip the lines, Disney Premier Access could be a great option for you. Single ride passes start at €5 per person, per attraction on weekdays, with prices varying depending on the ride and the current demand. Availability is limited.
- There are incredible shows that you won't want to miss like The Lion King: Rhythm of Pride Lands show. You'll be able to see in person iconic moments from The Lion King film with extremely talented performers.