Guests Officially No Longer Have to Social Distance with Characters at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris meet and greets officially return to a pre-pandemic normal.
What's Happening:
- At Disneyland Paris, meet and greets with Disney Princesses and other face characters have returned to normal since COVID-19.
- Guests are now allowed to hug face characters instead of waving from afar.
- The latest change comes months after Disneyland Paris removed the physically distancing from fur character meet-and-greets.
- Disneyland Paris also no longer requires proof of the COVID-19 vaccine before entering.
- This change was made on March 14th, 2022.
- At Walt Disney World, we are still experiencing physical distance meet and greets for all characters, even if it's outdoors.
- The only exception to this is Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, where guests are able to interact face-to-face with all characters with no restrictions in place.
- There's no word yet on when Walt Disney World will have the same restrictions taken away at the parks.
- DLP Reporp shared a photo of what meet-and-greets now look like at Disneyland Paris.
Safety Guidelines:
- Currently, at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, many of the restrictions have been removed, but some new protocols are still in place.
- You're still required to have a park pass reservation to enter any of the four Walt Disney World or two Disneyland theme parks.
- Face coverings are still required on Disney buses and monorails.
- There are still hand sanitizer stations all around the parks, and all guests are strongly encouraged to use them whenever possible.
- It does say on the website that policies can change at any time, so make sure to check so you're updated on the latest information before you go on your Disney vacation.