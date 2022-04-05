ABC Reveals Spring 2022 Scripted Series Finale Dates

Deadline reports that ABC has set the spring season finale dates for its scripted programming, including the series finale of the long-running black-ish. The 13th and final episode of Season 8 of the Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross-starring show will air on Tuesday, April 19th at 9 p.m.
Spring Season Finale Dates (all times ET/PT):
- Tuesday, April 12
9-9:30 p.m. – Abbott Elementary
- Tuesday, April 19
9-9:30 p.m. – black-ish (series finale)
- Sunday, May 15
10-11 p.m. – The Rookie
- Monday, May 16
10-11 p.m. – The Good Doctor
- Wednesday, May 18
8-8:30 p.m. – The Goldbergs
8:30-9 p.m. – The Wonder Years
9-9:31 p.m. – The Conners
9:31-10 p.m. – Home Economics
10-11 p.m. – A Million Little Things
- Thursday, May 19
8-9 p.m. – Station 19
10:01-11 p.m. – Big Sky
- Thursday, May 26
8-10:01 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy (2-Hour Season Finale)
More ABC News:
- American Idol returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24, this Sunday, April 10th and Monday, April 11th at 8:00 P.M. ET.
- ABC has reportedly canceled a slate of game shows, including the Alec Baldwin-hosted Match Game.
- Both The Rookie and The Good Doctor have been renewed at ABC.