ABC’s “Match Game,” More Game Shows Reportedly Cancelled

by |
Tags: , , , ,

ABC has reportedly cancelled a slate of game shows, including the Alec Baldwin-hosted Match Game, according to Variety.

  • The slate of cancelled ABC game shows includes:
    • Match Game
    • Card Sharks
    • Celebrity Dating Game
    • The Hustler
  • The cancellation of Match Game is reportedly unrelated to Alec Baldwin's recent shooting incident.
  • The show has only released two episodes since the start of 2021 and hasn’t been in production since 2020, prior to the start of the pandemic.
  • The revival of Card Sharks, which was hosted by Joel McHale, ran for two seasons on ABC, most recently in July 2021.
  • The format first debuted in 1978 and the ABC version premiered in June 2019.
  • Celebrity Dating Game, hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, aired for just one season in 2021.
  • The Hustler, hosted by Craig Ferguson, debuted in January 2021 and a total of 19 episodes have aired.
  • Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid are expected to be back.
  • Those shows join the previously renewed Holey Moley, which will return for a fourth season, as well as a new  edition of The Chase.
  • Both of those shows, as well as the new true crime mystery gameshow, Who Do You Believe?, will make up a springtime night of unscripted fare on ABC starting Tuesday, May 3.