ABC’s “Match Game,” More Game Shows Reportedly Cancelled

ABC has reportedly cancelled a slate of game shows, including the Alec Baldwin-hosted Match Game, according to Variety.
- The slate of cancelled ABC game shows includes:
- Match Game
- Card Sharks
- Celebrity Dating Game
- The Hustler
- The cancellation of Match Game is reportedly unrelated to Alec Baldwin's recent shooting incident.
- The show has only released two episodes since the start of 2021 and hasn’t been in production since 2020, prior to the start of the pandemic.
- The revival of Card Sharks, which was hosted by Joel McHale, ran for two seasons on ABC, most recently in July 2021.
- The format first debuted in 1978 and the ABC version premiered in June 2019.
- Celebrity Dating Game, hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, aired for just one season in 2021.
- The Hustler, hosted by Craig Ferguson, debuted in January 2021 and a total of 19 episodes have aired.
- Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid are expected to be back.
- Those shows join the previously renewed Holey Moley, which will return for a fourth season, as well as a new edition of The Chase.
- Both of those shows, as well as the new true crime mystery gameshow, Who Do You Believe?, will make up a springtime night of unscripted fare on ABC starting Tuesday, May 3.