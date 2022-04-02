ABC’s “Match Game,” More Game Shows Reportedly Cancelled

ABC has reportedly cancelled a slate of game shows, including the Alec Baldwin-hosted Match Game, according to Variety.

The slate of cancelled ABC game shows includes: Match Game Card Sharks Celebrity Dating Game The Hustler

The cancellation of Match Game is reportedly unrelated to Alec Baldwin's recent shooting incident.

The show has only released two episodes since the start of 2021 and hasn't been in production since 2020, prior to the start of the pandemic.

The revival of Card Sharks , which was hosted by Joel McHale, ran for two seasons on ABC, most recently in July 2021.

The format first debuted in 1978 and the ABC version premiered in June 2019.

Celebrity Dating Game, hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, aired for just one season in 2021.

The Hustler, hosted by Craig Ferguson, debuted in January 2021 and a total of 19 episodes have aired.

Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid are expected to be back.

Those shows join the previously renewed Holey Moley, which will return for a fourth season, as well as a new edition of The Chase.

Both of those shows, as well as the new true crime mystery gameshow, Who Do You Believe?, will make up a springtime night of unscripted fare on ABC starting Tuesday, May 3.