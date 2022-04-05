Two Episodes of “American Idol” Top 24 Filmed at Aulani Air Sunday, April 10th and Monday, April 11th on ABC

American Idol returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24. Get ready to watch the competition and all the fun at Aulani Resort because the time is nearly here to tune in! Catch American Idol this Sunday, April 10th and Monday, April 11th at 8:00 P.M. ET on ABC to see the episodes filmed at Aulani.

What’s Happening:

, you have been watching the contestant’s journey from their hometown to Hollywood and now to Aulani Resort, the perfect setting for these talented singers to sharpen their skills, showcase their talents and enjoy some fun in a Hawaiian paradise with a touch of Disney magic. The two episodes will feature all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy-winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest, and celebrity mentors Jimmie Allen and Bebe Rexha, as they experience Aulani Resort and contestants compete to become the next American Idol.

During the episodes, you can cheer on the top finalists as they strive for a shot at super stardom and take the stage on our beach here in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i in front of a live audience.

Between coaching lessons and performances, the contestants feasted on some of the many culinary delights, enjoyed paddleboarding, raced down the water slides of the Waikolohe Valley pool area, experienced the private Rainbow Reef snorkeling lagoon and even met some favorite Disney friends!

Check out the video that the Disney Parks Blog shared that gives us a sneak peek of the contestants enjoying Aulani Resort activities: